For Strathcona County RCMP Const. Jenn Burgoyne, horsin' around is all part of the job.

Burgoyne is often seen on her mare, ​Aloise, plodding along the pavement in Sherwood Park, east of Edmonton.

But the exercise is more about captivating the public than capturing perpetrators.

"It gives people a reason to come talk to us," Burogyne said Tuesday. "They want to come see the horse. They want to ask questions about the horse. They want to pet the horse."

Now, as she tells CBC digital video producer Sam Martin, other detachments in the province are taking notice.