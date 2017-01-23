RCMP are renewing their calls for the public's assistance as they attempt to locate a semi trailer involved in a fatal hit and run near Valleyview last month.

A 28-year-old man and a woman were walking west on Highway 43, eight kilometres west of the town, on the morning of Dec. 27, when the man was hit passing a passing semi trailer.

The pedestrian was declared dead on scene.

The truck did not remain at the crash site.

Police said the truck's front passenger side was damaged and they consider the driver a person of interest in the case.

Investigators said it's possible the driver was unaware they hit the pedestrian, until they stopped later and noticed the damage.

On Sunday, police released photos of the type of truck they believe may have been involved: an extended tandem axel semi-trailer with a closed-in box. Pieces of debris from the scene are from a 2004 Volvo semi-trailer type VHD or VNL.

Investigators are asking trucking company owners and managers to check their fleet vehicles for damage and to call the RCMP or Crime Stoppers if they suspect one of their vehicles may have been involved.

Valleyview is about 350 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.