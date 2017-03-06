RCMP are releasing surveillance images of two men who robbed a northeast Alberta gas station before leading police on a high-speed chase through a neighbouring town.

At approximately 1:45 p.m. on Sunday two suspects entered the gas station in Lindbergh, in St. Paul County.

In disguise and carrying what witnesses believed to be a firearm, the men demanded money from the cashier before fleeing the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash, RCMP said in a news release.

The men drove off in a grey Chevrolet Cruze with dark tinted windows.

RCMP say the men fled the scene in a newer model Chevrolet Cruze with dark tinted windows. (Alberta RCMP)

A short time later, police located the vehicle driving through the Vermillion area approximately 75 km away. It fled from officers at a "high rate of speed" and the police stopped chasing over concerns for public safety, police said.

The driver of the suspect vehicle was approximately five feet eight to five feet ten inches tall, wearing a black hoodie with light coloured sleeves, blue jeans and beige boots.

The second suspect was approximately the same height, wearing a purple hoodie with purple sweat pants and brown shoes.

RCMP are asking anyone with information on the case to contact them or Crime Stoppers.

Lindbergh is located approximately 228 km northeast of Edmonton.