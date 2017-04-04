Red Deer RCMP are asking for the public's help in finding a man who was caught red-handed stealing cash from a seniors' complex, and dropped a knife on the way out.

Shortly after 8 a.m. on Monday, police were called to a report that a man had entered the apartment of an 81-year-old woman who lives at the Victoria Park seniors' residence in the city's south end.

The victim surprised the suspect, who fled the room with an undisclosed amount of cash he had taken from her purse. He dropped a knife on his way out, police said in a news release on Tuesday.

The victim was not injured, but was taken to hospital as a precaution, police said.

Police searched the area around the independent living complex, but could not find the thief.

The suspect is described as a white man with a slim build. He is around 5'9" tall and was wearing a big parka, tinted glasses and dark pants at the time of the crime, police said.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.