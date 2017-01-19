Two suspects are being sought after an armed robbery at the Montana First Nation reserve in Maskwacis, Alta. south of Edmonton on Wednesday.

Two men brandished firearms, demanding cash and cigarettes at the Montana Gas Bar, Maskwacis RCMP said in a press release Thursday.

The men left on foot and may have driven away in a dark coloured SUV, RCMP added.

One of the suspects is described as tall and slender, wearing a mask, a red hoodie, ball cap, gloves and black sneakers. The other is described as tall and heavy set, wearing a Halloween-type mask, white long-sleeved shirt, blue saggy jeans and gloves.

The armed robbery happened in the same week that RCMP said a pair held up a convenience store clerk by gunpoint in Sylvan Lake.

The two face charges of robbery with a firearm.

RCMP said no one was injured.

The Montana reserve is about 90 kilometres south of Edmonton, home to one of four First Nations that make up Maskwacis.