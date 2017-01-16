Red Deer RCMP have releases a photo of a suspect caught on camera after a home invasion earlier this month.

The suspect used the stolen credit card at a convenience store at about 2 a.m. on Jan. 2, police say. That was about an hour after four men carrying baseball bats and a handgun robbed the occupants of an apartment on 33rd Street and 47th Avenue.

Police reported they were investigating three home invasions in Red Deer during a 10-day period.

Though the cases don't appear related, all three homes were likely targeted, police say.

The first happened at around 11 a.m. on Dec. 27 when two men entered a home on Barrett Drive. One carried a handgun. They demanded money and valuables.

The suspects wore balaclavas, searched the home then left without taking anything. No one was injured.

In the Jan. 2 case, police received a call that four men had entered a Red Deer apartment building just after 1 a.m. One man carried a silver handgun.

They robbed two men of cellphones, cash, wallets and a PlayStation 4, plus stole a Chevrolet Silverado truck.

The victims were assaulted during the robbery and taken to hospital with non-serious injuries.

Three days later, masked men demanded entry into a home on Terrace Park carrying baseball bats. One had a long-barrel firearm.

They robbed the occupants of cash, electronics and two guitars.

In each case, the suspects were described as wearing dark clothing and had their faces covered.

Investigations continue. Anyone with information is asked to contact Red Deer RCMP