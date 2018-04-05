RCMP say Redwater man, 25, was victim of targeted homicide

RCMP say a 25-year-old man who died Saturday after being found injured in a truck near Redwater was a victim of a targeted homicide.

An autopsy conducted in Edmonton on Thursday morning determined that Gunner Christie of Redwater was shot, RCMP said in a news release.

Investigators haven't made any arrests "but information gleaned indicates that this was not a random event," RCMP said in the release.

"The RCMP believe that this was a targeted incident and the general public was not at risk of becoming involved."

A citizen found Christie seriously injured inside a Ford Ranger truck in a ditch on Range Road 234, north of Township Road 580, around 6:15 a.m. Saturday.

The citizen tried to resuscitate Christie but he was declared dead on scene by Emergency Medical Services.

Redwater RCMP and the RCMP's major crime unit are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call Redwater RCMP.

"No piece of information is too small and may assist in the ongoing investigation," police said.