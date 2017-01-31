Six young people have been charged following an early-morning pursuit Sunday by Strathcona County RCMP.

RCMP received a call at 3:18 a.m. that a female was allegedly assaulted in a parking lot on Bison Way in Sherwood Park and then forced into a white Chrysler 300.

A witness reported seeing the vehicle fleeing northbound on Sherwood Drive, RCMP said in a news release Tuesday.

An RCMP officer located the car driving west on Highway 16 near the Beverly Bridge. The officer tried to stop the car using the lights and siren but the car sped up.

With RCMP following, the car took an exit ramp at Victoria Trail. Police started a pursuit. The driver drove between two vehicles stopped at a red light at 118th Avenue and then collided with a northbound SUV.

Seven people were in the car, and several tried to get away on foot.

With the help of Edmonton police and the Air-1 helicopter, six of the seven were arrested. One male passenger is still missing.

A male passenger in the SUV and a female youth in the Chrysler were taken to hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries. Both were later released.

Weapons found in car

Inside the vehicle police found a knife, a machete, a balaclava and a can of bear spray.

Six people are facing charges including resisting arrest and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Those arrested include two girls, ages 14 and 15, and four men between the ages of 19 and 24. One suspect is of no fixed address and the others are from Edmonton.

RCMP said the complaint that a female was forced into the car couldn't be substantiated.

The investigation is still ongoing, and RCMP are continuing to search for the remaining male suspect.