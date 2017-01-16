​Police say they are investigating significant damage to an oilfield pipeline in the Hythe area in northwest Alberta.

Beaverlodge RCMP received a report on Sunday about mischief at a pipeline site north of Hythe, Alta.

Damage to the pipeline is estimated at $500,000 to $700,000, police say.

RCMP in Grand Prairie told CBC News that vandals used construction equipment at the site to dig up a portion of the pipeline, which will now have to be replaced.

The investigation is ongoing.

The Alberta Energy Regulator said it was notified of the incident by the company, Paramount Resources.

The pipeline was still under construction and therefore there was no spill, said AER spokesman Ryan Bartlett.

This is not the first time that oil company infrastructure in that part of Alberta has been targeted by vandals.

During the 1990s, a landowner in the area engaged in a lengthy battle with oil companies in the Hythe area.

Wiebo Ludwig was eventually charged and convicted on five charges related to bombings and vandalism of oil and gas wells. He served 19 months in jail.

In January 2010, RCMP officers searched the Ludwig family's 325-hectare farm related to six Encana gas pipeline bombings in B.C. between October 2008 and July 2009.

Ludwig was arrested but was never charged. He died of cancer in 2012.

Hythe is about 60 kilometres northwest of Grande Prairie.