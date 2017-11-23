A 53-year-old Calmar man is in custody after an RCMP officer was seriously injured in a crash early Thursday.

Shortly before 2:30 a.m., a Devon RCMP officer tried to pull over a car seen driving erratically near the town.

The suspect failed to stop and sped south through Devon.

RCMP said the officer did not give chase, but alerted a second officer.

Minutes later, the first officer came upon a head-on crash involving the car and an RCMP SUV at the intersection of Range Road 264 and Township Road 504, police said.

The second officer was found outside the SUV, unconscious, suffering from serious injuries.

The officer began first aid until EMS arrived to take the injured Mountie to hospital in Edmonton, where he is recovering from serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Two people trapped inside the car had to be extricated, RCMP said Thursday afternoon.

A passenger was taken to hospital with unknown injuries. The driver, whose name is not being released at this time, was arrested and taken into custody, where he remains pending a bail hearing.

"This was an extremely dangerous situation for our members and speaks to the risks that we may be faced with at any time," said Sgt. Clifton Dunn, RCMP detachment commander at Devon, southwest of Edmonton.

"My heartfelt gratitude goes out to the member whose quick response was instrumental in saving his colleague's life."