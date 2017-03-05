Wood Buffalo RCMP are looking for two boys missing since Saturday night.

The Indigenous brothers, Dustin and Derek Janvier, had been at the YMCA in Fort McMurray, RCMP said in a release.

The boys' mother phoned police when the brothers didn't return home as expected.

Derek, 11, is five-feet-four-inches tall, weighing 98 pounds with light brown hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a yellow jacket, and carrying a backpack.

Dustin, 13, is five-feet-five-inches tall, weighing about 110 pounds with brown eyes and dark brown hair. He was wearing a black sweater.

RCMP are asking anyone who has information about the boys' whereabouts to contact them.