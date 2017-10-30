RCMP have made an arrest after a 25-year-old pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run collision near Peerless Lake early Sunday.

The person who was arrested is in custody and charges are pending, RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Chris Warren said Monday. The investigation is ongoing, Warren added.

Around 12:50 a.m. Sunday, Red Earth Creek RCMP and EMS responded to a pedestrian collision on Highway 686 near Peerless Lake, north of Red Earth Creek.

The victim, a 25-year-old man from Peerless Lake, died on scene.

Investigators determined he had been struck by a vehicle that had left the scene.

An RCMP collision analyst was brought in to help the investigation.

Red Earth Creek is 425 kilometres north of Edmonton.