RCMP are investigating the suspicious death of a woman in Red Deer.

About 6:13 a.m. Wednesday, RCMP received a call that shots had been fired in the area of a townhouse complex near the intersection of 42nd Street and 54th Avenue.

A short time later, police were told a pickup truck had crashed into a power pole not far away.

Both locations have been secured for examination but police couldn't yet confirm if the incidents were related, RCMP said in a news release.

Investigators are processing the two scenes and interviewing witnesses.

RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Hal Turnbull would not say where the woman's body was found.

An autopsy will be performed Thursday in Calgary. The woman's name is not being released.

Red Deer RCMP are being assisted by an RCMP Major Crimes Unit and by forensic investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to call Red Deer municipal RCMP or Crime Stoppers.