A 16-year-old boy has been arrested after a series of threats were made against a Fort McMurray high school student.

At about 9 a.m. Friday, Wood Buffalo RCMP were dispatched to Fort McMurray Composite High School in the city's downtown.

As of 11:30 a.m., officers remained on scene.

The public school district is ensuring that the school is "appropriately secured," police said in a news release.

RCMP have arrested one underage male, who can't be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act. The investigation is ongoing and more details will be released when possible, police said.

The school was placed on lockdown as a precaution but has since resumed to normal operations, district officials confirmed on Twitter.