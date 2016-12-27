The RCMP Major Crime Unit is investigating after a dead body was discovered Monday on the Paul Band First Nation, west of Edmonton.

At approximately 2:15 p.m on Boxing Day, the body was located in the area of Sundance Road, Stony Plain RCMP said in a news release issued Tuesday.

RCMP have deemed the death suspicious and are asking anyone with potential leads in the case to come forward.

Investigators provided no information on the identity of the deceased or the suspected cause of death. An autopsy is expected to take place in the coming days.

RCMP were asking for anyone with information about the incident to call them at 780-968-7267, or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

The Paul Band reserve is about 65 kilometres west of Edmonton.