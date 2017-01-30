RCMP are investigating a suspicious death in Warburg after a severely injured man was found on the street Sunday evening.

Emergency crews were called to a residential area at about 9 p.m. and found an unconscious man.

Christopher O'Reilly, 36, was transported to a hospital in Leduc but later died of his injuries, police said.

The RCMP would not provide further details on the nature of O'Reilly's injuries, of whether they had identified any suspects in the case.

The scene has been secured and witnesses are being interviewed, said RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Hal Turnbull.

An autopsy will be completed Tuesday morning. Both Thorsby and Leduc RCMP are investigating.

Police ask anyone with information on the death to contact RCMP or the Crime Stoppers hotline.

Warburg, a village with fewer than 800 residents, is about 60 km west of the city of Leduc.