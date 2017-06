A homicide investigation is underway after a man was fatally stabbed in a northern Alberta community.

The man was found when RCMP were called to a residence in Wabasca-Desmarais during the early morning of June 2.

The man died from his injuries and the major crimes unit is investigating. RCMP offered few details, but said as of Sunday afternoon, no one was in police custody.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Wabasca-Desmarais is approximately 300 kilometres north of Edmonton.