A man is dead after his pickup truck collided with a semi-tractor trailer in Hinton early Saturday morning.

RCMP say the collision occurred at the intersection of Highway 16 and Highway 40 just before 2 a.m. The pickup truck was travelling northbound on Highway 40, and the semi-tractor trailer was travelling eastbound on Highway 16.

The driver of the pickup truck died at the scene. The driver of the semi-tractor trailer was taken to hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

The cause of the collision is not yet known.

Westbound lanes of Highway 16 at the intersection with Highway 40 were closed Saturday morning as a collision analyst investigated.

RCMP say significant delays were expected earlier in the morning as traffic was diverted into the eastbound lanes of Highway 16.

The area was reopened to regular traffic later Saturday morning.