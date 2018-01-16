RCMP are seeking witnesses to a fatal crash earlier this month, between a pick-up truck and a wide-load on Highway 63, north of Fort McKay, Alta.

On Jan. 2 around 5 p.m., a 51-year-old man was driving a southbound white Ford F150 when it collided with equipment on a wide-load transport truck travelling north.

The pickup driver was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger, a 66-year-old man, was airlifted to hospital.

Pilot vehicles were driving in front and behind the wide-load truck at the time of the collision, three kilometres north of Fort McKay, RCMP said.

The driver of the wide load did not report any injuries to police.

RCMP are asking anyone who may have seen either the pick-up truck or the wide-load travelling on the highway before the crash to contact them.

Wood Buffalo RCMP are asking witnesses to call police and request to speak with Cpl. Gary LeBlanc at 780-788-4062. Witnesses wanting to remain anonymous are encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers.

Fort McKay is about 55 kilometres north of Fort McMurray.