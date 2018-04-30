'These are not hunting rifles': RCMP west of Edmonton seize arsenal of dangerous firearms

RCMP west of Edmonton have seized an arsenal of dangerous weapons, including an AR-15 style rifle fitted with a suppressor and a 100-round drum magazine, following a three-month investigation.

On April 21, Stony Plain/Spruce Grove/Enoch RCMP officers executed two search warrants, one for a home in Val Quentin and the other for a storage locker in Parkland County.

Police seized firearms, suppressors, high-capacity magazines and hundreds of rounds of ammunition, RCMP said in a news release Monday.

The investigation also turned up 18 grams of cocaine, 75.5 grams of methamphetamine and 21 litres of GHB, known as a date-rape drug. Also seized were $10,000 in cash and a stolen truck, holiday trailer and quad.

Among the seized firearms were a 9-mm submachine gun, a .40-calibre carbine with suppressor, a 9-mm carbine with a high-capacity drum magazine, a pump-action shotgun and a handgun with the serial number filed off.

"These are not hunting rifles," Staff Sgt. Mike Lokken said in the news release. "In the hands of criminals, these weapons serve no legitimate purpose in our society. I'm pleased that my officers have got them off the streets."

Deputy Commissioner Todd Shean, commanding officer of Alberta RCMP, said the seizure is an example of how a coordinated crime-reduction strategy can have an impact.

"The amount of firearms and drugs we seized on this one operation posed a real and serious threat to the safety of Albertans," Shean said.

Two men, ages 34 and 27, were arrested and have been charged.

The 34-year-old, who remains in custody, is facing 50 charges, including possession of a loaded prohibited firearm and possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking. His next court appearance is Wednesday in Stony Plain.