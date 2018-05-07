Skip to Main Content
RCMP find remains of missing Fort McMurray man

Family members say the RCMP has found the remains of a missing Fort McMurray man who was last seen three months ago.

Wyatt Marten was last seen alive on March 12 in the Fort McMurray area.

David Thurton · CBC News ·
Wyatt Marten, who has schizophrenia, was last seen by his aunt on March 12, 2018. The family said on May 7th, 2018, Marten's remains were found on Sunday in Fort McMurray. (Submitted)

RCMP issued a press release Monday afternoon saying human remains had been located in Fort McMurray the day before.

Cindy Marten confirmed the remains were her 27-year-old son, Wyatt.

No information has been released about the cause of Marten's death or where the remains were found.

Police said they do not suspect foul play.

RCMP said they are waiting for the identity of the remains to be confirmed through an autopsy.

Marten was last seen on March 12. Family, search teams and the RCMP had continued to search for him since then.

A post on the Facebook page of organizer's Monday said the family requested privacy and thanked volunteers for their donations, time and support. 

