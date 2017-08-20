An 18-year-old man is dead after drowning in a lake northeast of Edmonton on Saturday.

The man was on Whitefish Lake on the Kikino Métis Settlement just south of Lac la Biche at 1:30 p.m. with friends on an inflatable raft. He was seen jumping off the raft and swimming but following some "apparent difficulties," did not resurface, police said in a news release.

RCMP, Kikino Fire Services, Alberta Parks and Lac la Biche Fire all searched for the man's body Saturday but were unable to find him. On Sunday morning, Search and Rescue were able to locate the man's body with an underwater camera.

A dive team has been dispatched to the area to recover the body but there is no timetable for when that will happen.

It's also unclear whether there will be an autopsy, but the RCMP investigation into the cause of the man's death will continue.

Whitefish Lake is approximately 180 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.