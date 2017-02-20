RCMP have issued an arrest warrant for a northern Alberta man after a cache of illegal weapons was discovered in a home in Deadwood, Alta.

A search warrant was executed at the rural home on Friday, after reports that automatic weapons were being fired on the property, police said in a news release.

Officers seized a "large quantity" of firearms, including a prohibited Chinese-made AK-47 and a prohibited drum-style magazine capable of holding 100 rifle rounds.

A rifle was also recovered from the scene is thought to have been modified to fire fully automatic.

In total, 37 firearms were seized, together with a "very large amount of ammunition," Manning RCMP said.

Two of the firearms had previously been reported stolen.

A 33-year-old Deadwood man has been charged with 32 firearms-related offences, including possession of a prohibited weapon.

RCMP believe the man may in the Peace River area. They're asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact them or 911.

The hamlet of Deadwood is about 80 km north of Peace River.