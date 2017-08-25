Two men are in custody after a pair of armed carjackings in central Alberta.

Blackfalds RCMP say they were called to the scene of a carjacking in progress at about 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

Two men driving a green jeep pulled up beside a parked vehicle on Range Road 283 and Highway 11A, and threatened four teenagers inside the vehicle at gunpoint, police said in a news release.



The teenagers drove off, but the green jeep chased them in pursuit.



The jeep was later located in Sylvan Lake. It was abandoned by the suspects after they threatened a female driver at gunpoint and stole her white Lexus SUV, police said.

Police from Blackfalds, Sylvan Lake and Red Deer were called in to search for the suspects.

The white Lexus was spotted in Blackfalds, and after a "high risk take down" two men were brought into custody, police said.



The Lexus, with Alberta licence 2NK-843, was not located, but property from the Lexus was recovered in a home in Blackfalds.



Blackfalds RCMP say they will be formally charging two men later today. Police are still searching for a third man, who was believed to have been driving the Lexus.

Anyone with information about the incidents, including the location of the stolen Lexus, is asked to contact Blackfalds RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

If located, the vehicle should not be approached, police said.