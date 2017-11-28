Fort Saskatchewan RCMP want to talk with anyone who was at the Bruderheim arena on Saturday, Nov. 4, between the hours of 5:45 p.m. and 8 p.m. (Google)

Police are looking for witnesses who were at the Bruderheim arena earlier this month when a man exposed himself to a little girl.

On Saturday, Nov. 4, the girl was playing tag with a group of children in the arena lobby, police said Tuesday in a news release.

A man approached the child and told her to follow him, saying he knew a good hiding spot. Then the girl was led into a dressing room where the man exposed his genitals.

The suspect is described as Caucasian, 30 to 40 years old, and was wearing black pants with a white strip, a black jacket with a red crest or symbol, and brown work boots with orange laces. The victim told police the suspect's clothing looked like a uniform.

Fort Saskatchewan RCMP want to talk with anyone who was at the Bruderheim arena that Saturday between 5:45 p.m. and 8 p.m.

"We have put several police resources into solving this investigation, and are now reaching out to the public for help," Staff Sgt. Mike McCauley said in the RCMP release.

"If you were at the arena, we want your help. Any piece of information might be crucial to this investigation."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.