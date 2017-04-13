RCMP are investigating the suspicious death of a man who died in hospital Wednesday after being assaulted in Fort McMurray last week.

RCMP Cpl. Hal Turnbull said the man was the victim of an aggravated assault on the morning of Friday, April 7. He died of his injuries five days later in an Edmonton-area hospital.

"We do not believe the public is at risk in the Fort McMurray-Wood Buffalo area," Turnbull said. "Investigators are working to identify the individuals involved in this situation. I have been advised they do have a good idea from evidence and bystanders from the scene and working to locate the suspect."

The man was found seriously injured on Franklin Avenue at about 3:45 a.m. on April 7. He was treated in Fort McMurray before being transported to an Edmonton-area hospital for more treatment.

RCMP blocked off sections of Fort McMurray's downtown along Franklin Avenue between Mercredi Street and McLeod Street.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.