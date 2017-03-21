Ponoka RCMP are apologizing after wrongly naming a 26-year-old Red Deer man in a news release about an investigation into stolen trucks and other property.

RCMP idenfitied the man in a news release Tuesday about three central Alberta men who were charged with a total of 88 offences after an investigation into three stolen trucks and other stolen property.

On Wednesday, they issued an apology to one of the men they had named.

"Since that release, Ponoka RCMP have learned that [the man] was not involved in the offences whatsoever and is, in fact, a victim of identity theft," RCMP said.

When arrested, a suspect "produced an Alberta driver's licence to police in the name of [the man] and held himself out to be that person for the duration of his time in custody," RCMP said.

"The RCMP deeply regrets this error and apologizes to [the man] for the difficulties this has caused. We are doing all we can to remove any re-posts of the original publication from social media and we are issuing this media release to ensure that its message gets to all forms of media that posted our original statement."

RCMP said they have now correctly identified the suspect and are seeking a warrant for his arrest.

He will face charges of personation and possession of identity document, in addition to the original offences.

CBC News published a story based on the original news release but did not name any of the men whose names were released by RCMP.