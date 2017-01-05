Alberta RCMP are asking the public for help in locating a dozen firearms, including a tactical rifle, that were stolen from the home of a Mountie in Killam, Alta. just before Christmas.

There's no question the firearms were stored safely at the time of the theft, with all items properly registered and licensed, Cpl. Ron Bumbry said Thursday.

"The firearms were located in a gun safe, and were taken from there," Bumbry said. "They were locked, I can confirm that."

The long list of stolen firearms includes a tactical rifle, several shotguns and two pellet guns.

Items legally owned

"None of these items are prohibited. People can own them," said Bumbry. "They'd have to have certain licences to obtain these items, which the individual did have."

While the theft happened at an RCMP members' residence, Bumbry said RCMP are not confirming the officer owns the weapons.

Some RCMP-issued gear, including a patrol jacket and long-sleeved shirt, was also stolen.

"We can't speculate as to why these items were taken," Bumbry said.

It's important the public know these items were taken and offer some help should they be recovered, or someone attempt to sell them, he added.

The break-in happened sometime between Dec. 21 and 22, but a news release was not issued until Wednesday.

Bumbry said the gap between the theft and the news release was because the RCMP member, who lived in the house with family members, was in the process of moving to a new residence.

Items and boxes were being shuffled between the two residences, he said. "We wanted an accurate count of what items were taken."

No tips have come in yet from the public, although officers are following up some investigative leads, said Bumbry.

Police are asking anyone with information on the theft to call Killam RCMP at 780-385-3509 or Crime Stoppers.

The firearms and accessories include: