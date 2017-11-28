Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's historic apology to LGBTQ Canadians who were persecuted because of their sexuality closes a dark chapter in the country's history, says Edmonton-Centre MP Randy Boissonnault.

Boissonnault, who was appointed as the prime minister's LGBTQ special adviser last November, said the apology allows the government to continue battling discrimination in the future.

"It marks the end of a really sad and tragic and horrible chapter in Canadian history," Boissonnault said Tuesday on CBC's Radio Active. "It allows us to acknowledge … that discrimination continues and that we can do better."

The apology, delivered Tuesday in the House of Commons, was addressed to the LGBTQ community, including about 9,000 Canadians who were criminally convicted due to their sexual orientation between the 1950s and 1990s.

"It is our collective shame that you were so mistreated," Trudeau said. "And it is our collective shame that this apology took so long – many who suffered are no longer alive to hear these words. And for that, we are truly sorry."

Boissonnault, who was the first openly gay MP ever elected in Alberta, remembers being in university when members of the LGBTQ community were still being persecuted for their sexual orientation.

"People never recovered," he said. "People's lives were ruined. People committed suicide. There are Canadians who still have those criminal offences on their record, and they did nothing criminal other than fall in love with someone."

Boissonnault said the government is committed to clearing the criminal charges laid against anyone based solely on sexual orientation. It has launched Bill C-66 to also allow family members to clear the names of loved ones who have died.

After he and his team consulted with many LGBTQ people over the past year on behalf of the federal government, Boissonnault said Tuesday's apology was emotional and important.

"When you actually sit there and hold the hands of the people who survived this and lived through this, you cannot believe that this happened in Canada — and it did," he said.

"That's why today is so meaningful."

