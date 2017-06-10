Heavy rainfall is expected Saturday in Jasper National Park and some areas east of the park. (Environment Canada)

Batten down the hatches, campers — a rainfall warning in is effect for Jasper National Park and the surrounding area.

Heavy rainfall is expected Saturday in the Jasper area as well as the areas surrounding Nordegg, Rocky Mountain House and Caroline.

According to Environment Canada, 10 to 30 millimetres of rain is expected Saturday in these areas west of Edmonton before tapering off and moving south.

Heavy downpours can cause flash flooding and pooling water on roads. Keep an eye out for washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts.