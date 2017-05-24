The Edmonton region is being told to brace for winds of up to 100 kilometre per hour as an intense low pressure system begins to batter the region with heavy rain.

The storm wreaked havoc in B.C. Tuesday night, downing power lines and leaving more than 100,000 homes without power.

It began to hit northern Alberta early Wednesday.

"We'll see those winds for several hours, and sustained winds which is always a concern," CBC meteorologist Johanna Wagstaffe said in an interview on Edmonton AM.

"But on top of heavy winds, heavy rain is also going to be a concern ... they're isolated cells of rain which could bring localized flooding, and we're also talking snow for high elevations toward the foothills."

The storm will bring strong northerly winds beginning Wednesday afternoon. Between 20 and 30 millimetres of rain is expected to fall in some regions, according to an alert from Environment Canada.

Severe weather warnings are in place for a large swath of the province, including Edmonton, St. Albert and Sherwood Park.

"It's actually just crossing the Rockies as we speak, and then it's re-forming on the other side of the Rockies, but then it's sort of getting cut off and tightening up, so it's actually going to strengthen from the storm it was in B.C." said Wagstaffe.

"It's going to be a bigger storm over the next few hours as it tightens up east of the Rockies."

Environment Canada is urging caution on local roads, and reminding Albertans to prepare for possible property damage from the battering winds.

"Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur," reads an alert from Environment Canada.

"Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions due to high winds."

The storm is expected to rumble its way across central parts of the province this morning, and move east to the Saskatchewan border by Wednesday afternoon.

Albertans are being asked to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada until the storm passes.

"This is a pretty complex storm but it's fast moving. That's the good news," Wagstaffe said. "By tomorrow afternoon this should have kicked eastward."