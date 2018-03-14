A man convicted of a kidnapping that left a well-known Edmonton businessman with life-altering injuries was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Wednesday.

Raheel Khalon, 31, stood expressionless in the prisoner's box as Justice Debra Yungwirth summarized his crimes.

He was one of three men who kidnapped and beat Alexander Davidoff in July 2013. Davidoff was president at the time of the Glenora Skyline, a luxury condominium project in west Edmonton. He was kidnapped from his office and held captive in a Sherwood Park home for 36 hours, before RCMP stormed the house and freed him.

The three men confined Davidoff to a dark basement bathroom in Khalon's mother's home, Yungwirth said. Davidoff was blindfolded and bound with duct tape. His captors asked for $500,000 and threatened to kill him or harm his grandchildren.

During the ordeal, Davidoff suffered a broken jaw and a concussion. Restricted blood flow to his limbs left him with nerve pain that persists almost five years later. In a victim impact statement on Tuesday, Davidoff wiped away tears as he described how the kidnapping traumatized him and his family and robbed him of financial security.

"All this would never happen ... if not for the action of this defendant," Davidoff said.

Davidoff was not in court to see his attacker sentenced on Wednesday.

David Chipere, one of the other men involved in the kidnapping, previously pleaded guilty for his participation in the kidnapping and was sentenced to 15 months in jail. The third man was never identified.

The maximum sentences for kidnapping and extortion are life in prison. The Crown recommended Khalon serve 15 years in prison, and the defence asked for eight.

Justice Yungwirth sentenced him to 10 years for kidnapping and 10 years for extortion, to be served concurrently. He will receive around seven months of credit for time already served.