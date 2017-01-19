Each day, the CBC's afternoon radio show Radio Active poses a question to its listeners. Wednesday, the question up for discussion was: What weird, wonderful, unique or valuable items have you found in your walls or attic?

Some Edmonton houses aren't getting any younger — and with that means renovations. Breaking down those walls can sometimes lead to unique finds.

We asked listeners about some of their most unique finds in old houses.

What unusual things have YOU found/unearthed moving into a new place, or during a renovation? An story about that on @CBCRadioActive today — @portiaclarkcbc

Listener Tim McDonald said that when his dad was renovating, he found a Moncton Daily Times newspaper, now named the Times & Transcript, with a full-page Tarzan comic strip. The paper was from 1939.

McDonald also said he found five comics from the late 1930s and early '40s in his grandmother's attic. He has framed them for his own house.

Tim McDonald's found treasures include a newspaper with Tarzan on it (middle) and a few comic books from the late 1930s and early '40s (left and right). (Tim McDonald)

Jeanette Glass found a birth announcement behind the cupboards of her childhood home, only to find out the newborn had grown up to be her high school teacher's wife.

Jon Ham took apart his kitchen wall and found an old tool. Patented in 1914, "The Hooker" has a hammer head at one end and a nail-pulling claw at the other.

@portiaclarkcbc @CBCRadioActive Tipped apart the kitchen wall and found a hammer used to build the house! pic.twitter.com/wbo78iic6W — @Furdog_08

Dan Friedt said he once found $100 in cash in an envelope someone had stashed in a wall.

@portiaclarkcbc @cbcradioactive Found an envelope in wall - 5 crisp $20 bills. Returned to 80 yr old lady, hiding it from her children. — @djfriedt

The CBC's Dave Howell found an old toy truck under under the front porch of his home in Highlands.

.@portiaclarkcbc I found this sweet old fire truck, sadly sans wheels, under an addition to my first home, circa 1990 pic.twitter.com/XPDvQBFnBX — @howelldavidw

Bjorn Hanson said he was renovating his bathroom when he found two magazines from 1921. "The ads were amazing," Hanson said in a text to Radio Active. Both were in great condition, he said, and he lent them to the Highlands Historical Society.

Another listener found a variety of items in her husband's family farm house. Michelle Grad repurposed some of the items for her own creativity. She found some vintage dresses, which she gave to models to wear for a fashion shoot.

Michelle Grad found some vintage dresses in an old farm house. Models later wore them in photo shoots. (Lindsay Thompson Photography/April Cormier Photography)

But not all things found are treasures. "I found a 20-year-old box of macaroni and cheese in a wall," said Thomas, via text. "Did not eat."

Twitter user Liz Gomes said she found a tape measure and a jar of pure allspice during a recent renovation.

@portiaclarkcbc we found these in our 1956 Goldbar house during our recent reno pic.twitter.com/PJMvo7jqwv — @ames_liz

Other found items are just plain weird. "My parents found a moose leg in the wall," said one listener via text. "We never figured out if it was considered a good luck thing or what."

Find something unique in your old house? Reach the Radio Active team here.