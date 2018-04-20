Rachel Notley remains confident Kinder Morgan will build pipeline

Premier Rachel Notley said a resolution will be found to political bottlenecks that are delaying the construction of the Trans Mountain pipeline while she was in Fort McMurray Friday.

When asked if she thinks companies would step up if Kinder Morgan pulls out, Notley reiterated her belief the pipeline will likely be built by the Texas–​based proponent.

"We're not particularly concerned that that's going to happen," she said. "What I will say is that we are at the table with Kinder Morgan, with the federal government, and we are focused on doing whatever it takes to make sure this pipeline gets built."

On Wednesday, Kinder Morgan's CEO Steve Kean said the absence of a political solution over the last couple of days confirmed construction of the project has become "untenable."

On Friday, Government of Canada senior sources told CBC News the preferred option would be if Kinder Morgan constructed the pipeline, but if it pulled out, other energy companies would be interested in picking up the project.

Notley made the comments in Fort McMurray while attending the groundbreaking for the $110 million seniors continuing care facility, Willow Square.

