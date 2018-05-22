Premier Notley holds first news conference since backing out of premiers' meeting

Premier Rachel Notley is holding a news conference Tuesday, the first time she will speak publicly since announcing she will not attend the western premiers' meeting in Yellowknife scheduled this week.

Notley used Twitter on Monday to announce she was pulling out of the premiers' conference, citing the Trans Mountain pipeline deadline as a priority. She opted to send Deputy Premier Sarah Hoffman to Yellowknife in her place.

On Twitter, Notley targeted B.C. Premier John Horgan as the reason for pulling out of the premiers' meeting, alluding to that province's opposition to the Trans Mountain pipeline extension.

Notley said it would be "surreal and exceptionally tone deaf for anyone to think we could politely discuss pharmacare and cannabis when one of the players is hard at work trying to choke the economic lifeblood of the province and the country."

"My only priority is to get the pipeline built," she added.

Earlier today, the B.C. government announced it is suing Alberta over the turn-off-the-taps legislation. The law, which has received royal assent, gives Alberta the ability to retaliate against B.C. over delays to pipeline expansion by restricting shipments of energy products to B.C., thereby possibly driving up gas prices.

CBC Edmonton will carry Notley's address live both here and on Facebook at 2 p.m. MT.