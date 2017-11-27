Premier Rachel Notley will be taking Albertans' questions and comments Tuesday morning as she joins Edmonton AM host Mark Connolly for a one-hour Q&A.

Starting just after the 8 a.m. World Report newscast, Notley will take questions on Alberta's pipeline future, how the province is coping with the national opioid crisis, the fall sitting of the Alberta legislature — and maybe even mansplaining.

She will also be taking callers' comments.

Have a question or comment you'd like to share? Here's how you can submit it:

You can listen to the first half of the program on CBC Radio One at 93.9 FM or 740 AM, or listen online here. CBC Edmonton will be carrying the full one-hour program live on Facebook from 8 to 9 a.m.