Notley backs out of western premiers' meeting, citing Trans Mountain deadline

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley has pulled out a meeting of Western Canada premiers in Yellowknife at the last minute, reportedly over the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.

Notley was scheduled to meet with B.C.'s John Horgan, along with the premiers of Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Nunavut, Northwest Territories and Yukon on Wednesday.

But Notley announced Monday afternoon she won't be at the Western Premiers' Conference. Deputy Premier Sarah Hoffman will attend in her place.

On Twitter, Notley said it would be "surreal and exceptionally tone deaf for anyone to think we could politely discuss pharmacare and cannabis when one of the players is hard at work trying to choke the economic lifeblood of the province and the country."

"My only priority is to get the pipeline built."

A statement from Notley's spokesperson, Cheryl Oates, said the premier wants to keep her attention focused on the May 31 deadline set by Kinder Morgan, which in April suspended all non-essential activities on the expansion of its Trans Mountain pipeline through B.C.

"Premier Notley's only priority is working with the federal government and Kinder Morgan to secure the construction of the pipeline," Oates said in an email. "Therefore, she will staying in Alberta to work on and complete the deal."

However, CBC has confirmed details in a published report suggesting an argument over Trans Mountain is the real reason behind the cancellation.

Alberta wanted the communique out of the meeting to include a united position on pipelines, which B.C. wouldn't agree to.

Officials couldn't get the other provinces to agree to such a statement without B.C. on board.

When asked, Oates said those details are not true and said Alberta did not ask B.C. to sign anything. She repeated that Notley is staying away from the meeting to keep watch on the pipeline talks.