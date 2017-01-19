Alberta Premier Rachel Notley reconfigured her cabinet Thursday, appointing Shaye Anderson as minister of municipal affairs.

Two other ministers were shuffled into new roles.

The department of human services has been split into two ministries, one called children's services and one called community and social services.

Danielle Larivee was shifted out of municipal affairs and now takes charge of the new department of children's services.

Irfan Sabir, who was minister of human services, will now take over the new department of community and social services.

Notley said she split the human services department into two ministries in order to put increased focus on protecting Alberta's children.

Anderson is the MLA for Leduc-Beaumont.

The announcement and swearing-in ceremony took place at Government House in Edmonton.

Notley last shuffled her cabinet in February 2016.