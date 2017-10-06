In May 2016, Premier Rachel Notley's NDP government launched a vastly improved online system that makes it much easier to file freedom of information requests, but effectively kept it secret.

There was no news release, no news conference, not even any self-congratulatory pronouncements during the province's annual Right-to-Know Week activities in 2016 and 2017.

Alberta's Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner first learned of this exponential advance in access from a CBC News reporter on Thursday.

Service Alberta, the ministry that manages the freedom of information and protection of privacy system, issued one tweet to its followers in July 2016, two months after the system was operational.

"It's really bizarre," said Scott Hennig of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation, who for years has lobbied for an online FOIP application system similar to those already operating in many other provinces, and the federal government.

"They should have been shouting this from the rooftops," he said, noting that this is a government "that puts out a news release every 15 minutes."

Hennig: 'Government either discouraging FOIP use or inept'

The Alberta government enacted legislation in 1995 that allowed the public to ask any ministry for information, usually in the form of internal documents.

Political parties, the media and advocacy groups frequently use FOIP requests as a tool to hold the government accountable and expose questionable or corrupt practices by politicians and civil servants.

Hennig said there can be only two explanations for why the government didn't tell the public; either they don't want to encourage people, especially big users like opposition parties, to use FOIP — or they're inept.

Whichever, Hennig said his organization is "certainly glad this government is now coming out of the Stone Age and joining the digital revolution."

Under the old system, FOIP applicants had to fill out a form that detailed their contact information and the records they were requesting, and submit it by mail, courier or in person to the public body, along with a $25 cheque. The new online system allows the FOIP application to be filed electronically and payment to be made instantly with a credit card.

A Service Alberta spokesperson said the new system was coincidentally launched during the major wildfire in Fort McMurray in May 2016, and there simply wasn't time for a news conference or release. The spokesperson could not explain why the government didn't tell the public about the new and improved system in the many months after the Fort McMurray fires.

"We are proud to expand ways the public can make requests for government information," Service Alberta Minister Stephanie McLean said in a statement. "I am pleased with the good progress we're making to ensure a more open and transparent government for Albertans."

In an emailed statement, United Conservative Party critic Prab Gill said "it is outrageous that the NDP deliberately chose to limit communication with Albertans on something that would make it easier for Albertans to hold them accountable."

In 2016, Alberta's information commissioner, Jill Clayton, warned in her annual report that the province's FOIP system was fast approaching a "crisis situation." She cited delays, time extensions, and many instances in which applicants received no response at all.

