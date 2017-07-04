The blood of a rabbit was smeared over the walls of an elementary school in St. Albert after the animal was killed behind the building, RCMP say.

Police were called to Albert Lacombe Catholic Elementary School on Gainsborough Avenue Tuesday morning.

RCMP are reviewing video surveillance to identify the people responsible. They say the perpetrators should turn themselves in.

Police are asking anyone who saw what happened to give them a call or provide a statement at the St. Albert RCMP detachment.

"Harming wildlife and damaging a school are disturbing and serious matters to the RCMP and the community of St. Albert." said Cpl. Laurel Kading in a news release. "Officers are working hard to locate the offenders and stop this disrespectful behaviour."

Police say the school will be cleaned.