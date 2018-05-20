Quirky work: Terrariums a growth business for couple with passion for plants
'We just like to reuse stuff and do different things you wouldn't expect'
Eric Gibson and Sara Gies are passionate about plants.
Their passion for growing and displaying plants took root as a hobby before blossoming into a successful business on Whyte Avenue.
The one-time high-school sweethearts and now married business partners own the Little Plant Shop, "Edmonton's newest loft boutique specialty plant store," as Gibson describes it.
The shop sells exotic house plants, such as the carnivorous pitcher plant, but specializes in terrariums.
Terrariums are living art arrangements, botanic displays usually involving plants of the succulent variety such as cacti.
People come to the store, pick out plants and a unique vessel, or provide their own and Gies puts it all together, Gibson says.
"We love to thrift around Edmonton and find different cool pieces to plant," Gies says. "We just like to reuse stuff and do different things you wouldn't expect."
"We work so well together and both our knowledge combined really makes this business unique," Gies says.
Or as Gibson puts it, "When you do something you love, it makes it fun and doing it with someone you love it makes it awesome."
Gibson's and Gies"s story is part of a special edition of Our Edmonton called Quirky Work which showcases Edmontonians doing interesting jobs in our community.
