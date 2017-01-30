After morning prayers Monday, Imam Nasser Ibrahim urged his congregation at Al Rashid Mosque to share the peaceful teachings of their faith with the wider community.

He said his congregation is on edge as news spread across the country about Sunday's attack at a Quebec City mosque that killed six and wounded 18.

Ibrahim said he fears that if tolerance is not fostered, hatred towards Muslims will only continue to grow.

"It is really a big shock," he said. "And if the whole community doesn't work together — Muslim and non-Muslim, different backgrounds — it will be a big crisis for the whole country."

Hatred, he said, "is like a big fire that destroys everything in its wake. Right now, we can control people's anger. But tomorrow? No one knows."

Nasser plans to hold a meeting at the mosque Friday with community leaders, police and mosque officials across the province, to ensure the community's security concerns are addressed.

'We must stand together'

A candlelight vigil will be held at the Alberta legislature in Edmonton Monday at 6:30 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring candles, though some will be provided.

"As a community, we must stand together with the victims and one another against hatred," vigil organizers said on the event's Facebook page.

Ibrahim said government officials should do everything in their power to stamp out terrorist factions in the country. Extremists need to know their beliefs will not be tolerated.

"The government has to have a very quick and decisive action against anyone — whatever his background, whatever his religion, whatever his belief — to stop these kind of crimes, especially in a peaceful country like Canada."

Le #Québec rejette catégoriquement cette violence barbare. Toute notre solidarité aux proches des victimes, des blessés et à leur famille.

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley extended her condolences to the victims and their families as well Twitter, saying Albertans' hearts are with the victims and loved ones of the attack.

We stand in solidarity with all Muslim Canadians and all of those grieving in Quebec.

Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi offered his own prayer for the victims.

When Muslims hear of a death, we say Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un - We belong to God, and to him we return. I say for Quebec tonight.

Masood Peracha, chairman of the Edmonton Council of Muslim Communities, said the violent attack has left Edmonton's Muslim community shaken.

He said he will be praying for the victims and their families.

'In some ways, we're not surprised'

"We are clearly shocked and horrified to hear about this kind of incident happening in Canada," Peracha said Monday.

"We know that there has been an anti-Muslim rhetoric which has been allowed to be built and nurtured over the last several months, maybe even longer, and there have been other incidents. But this is not something we expected to happen in Canada."

While a motive for the attack remains unclear and police continue to investigate, anti-Muslim sentiment has grown in Canada, and it's been fuelled by the racist vitriol seen in Donald Trump's presidential campaign, Peracha said.

"There is definitely a concern in the community. There is basically a climate of fear that's been created," he said.

"In some ways, we're not surprised that something like this should occur now. We don't know for sure that there is a connection, but there is some indication."

In the wake of the attack, the council will be working with Edmonton police to increase security at local mosques and community centres, Peracha said.