A 28-year-old Quebec man was killed Sunday in a two-vehicle collision northeast of Edmonton.

RCMP were called to the intersection of Highway 38 and Range Road 212, southeast of Redwater at about 9:15 a.m.

A truck was travelling west when it stopped and was rear-ended by a passenger van. The occupants of the vehicles were known to each other and were travelling together, RCMP said in a news release.

The Quebec man, who was in the van, was airlifted to hospital in Edmonton, where he later died.

The seven other people in the van also went to hospital, three by ambulance with minor injuries. The four others did not require an ambulance, but went to hospital for treatment.

The two people in the truck were not injured.

The crash shut down the highway for several hours as police began their investigation.

As of late Sunday, police still did not know why the truck hit the van.

RCMP say they will not identify the Quebec man.