Edmonton sculptor Christian Denis is no stranger to strange mediums.

Denis specializes in sculpting impermanent creations, out of ice, snow, sand, even bales of hay.

Pumpkins are one of his specialties.

The artist joined Edmonton AM host Mark Connolly in the studio Halloween morning to share some last-minute tricks for carving the perfect jack-o-lantern.

He used some frostbitten vegetables from his backyard garden to cultivate the perfect addition to any spooky doorstep.

"It's an evil pumpkin rabbit," said Denis, the lead artist with Edmonton Ice Castles.

"These are leftover zucchinis from the garden. I knew I wasn't going to be cooking them, so I thought I would have fun with it and incorporate it somehow into the pumpkin.

"And these are going to become bunny ears sticking out over the top."

Denis encourages pumpkin carvers get creative with anything they can find around the house, like fruits and vegetables.

Lately, Denis has been cutting up pumpkins and piecing them back together into a mammoth squash sculptures. His latest creation was a massive pumpkin pirate ship.

You don't need a proper pumpkin carving kit to accomplish a great design. Tools from your kitchen, garage or workshop will do just fine.

"Every pumpkin is different, so you kind of have to work with it," said Denis. "There is a little bit of flexibility, a little bit of improvisation.

"If you have one solid blueprint that you're stuck to, it's going to be really difficult. But if you can just go with it, sometimes you get a happy accident, something you weren't expecting."

