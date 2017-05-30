A malfunction in a dechlorination pump at a University of Alberta research facility has killed more than 9,000 fish, delaying some research for at least six months.

The university is holding a news conference to discuss the incident Tuesday afternoon.

Between 4 p.m. May 12 and 8 a.m. May 13, the freshwater fish tanks located in the Biological Sciences aquatics facility were flooded with chlorinated water, resulting in significant mortality among the fish and frogs that were housed there, the U of A said in a statement Tuesday.

An electrical switch that provides power to a pump that dechlorinates the water failed due to corrosion, stopping the pump.

The chlorine found in the domestic water supply is toxic to the fish and frogs and, without the dechlorination pump in service, levels became fatal within 30 minutes.

"We are very unlucky this time," Lorne Babiuk, the university's vice-president of research, said in an interview. "We are quite confident that it will not happen again."

The losses in the facility include:

75 frogs (with 15 survivors)

1,093 adult trout and about 6,000 fingerlings

96 carp (64 survivors)

2,073 goldfish (163 survivors)

6 graylings

The pump failure is the latest malfunction to hit the university. In the university's South Administration Building, the same building where the fish facility is located, a freezer failure in April resulted in the damage of its ice core collection overnight.

Babiuk said the aquatics facility incident also means "thousands of dollars" worth of lost time and research by graduate students and university staff.

He said those hardest hit are graduate students whose research went "down the drain." Some students could see their work pushed back for six months to a year, he said.

Walter Dixon, a professor of agricultural sciences, described the loss as a "tragedy" never seen before at the U of A.

He and Babiuk both said they believed the dechlorination system had been working well until the accident.

The full extent of the damage is not fully known, but Babiuk said the university is already launching an investigation into the incident.

Dixon said the infrastructure in the research facility dates from the 1960s, but has been "moving up the priority list" for some time because of pre-existing problems.

Last fall, the U of A received $82.5 million for infrastructure from the federal government's post-secondary institutions strategic investment fund, with $9 million earmarked for improving the biological sciences labs.

CBC News sought comment from the Canadian Council for Animal Care, the national organization responsible for setting, maintaining, and overseeing standards for animal ethics and care in science throughout Canada. A spokesperson for the council declined comment.