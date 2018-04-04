Public washrooms needed around Commonwealth Stadium, says councillor

The city needs to install public washrooms around Commonwealth Stadium in time for Edmonton to host the Grey Cup this fall, says Coun. Tony Caterina.

"I've been saying it for years that Commonwealth Stadium and the areas around there needed to be addressed," Caterina said Wednesday.

"If we're so concerned about Rogers Place with 20,000 people coming to the area and the negative effects that has, imagine 30,000 people."

He said public urination has been a problem around the stadium for 40 years. The facility was built for the 1978 Commonwealth Games.

The need for more public washrooms in Edmonton was discussed Wednesday at a meeting of city council's community and public services committee.

City staff presented a report regarding the current state of the 115 public washroom facilities in Edmonton, and the need for more facilities in the downtown area surrounding Rogers Place.

Caterina initiated a motion asking staff to include Commonwealth Stadium at the top of the list when permanent public washrooms are being installed.

He said the time to act is now, as Edmonton will be hosting the Grey Cup in November.

"We have to do the work as soon as possible to make sure that we present our best foot forward," he said.

Communities around the stadium deserve a cleaner living area as well, said the councillor.

"This has to get started as soon as possible to alleviate a lot of the pressure on the communities that abut the stadium."