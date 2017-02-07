It's not a particularly welcoming destination.

Passengers who travel to Edmonton on Greyhound buses find themselves arriving at a remote location just south of Yellowhead Trail, far from public transit connections, in an area without sidewalks.

Greyhound moved its terminal from downtown last May when construction on the massive new Stantec Tower began.

Now one Edmonton city councillor wants visitors arriving in the city to have a more welcoming arrival that would help them connect to other modes of public transportation.

Coun. Andrew Knack would like to see the city set up an intermodal hub, where LRT, city buses, intercity buses and taxis can all connect in one location.

Knack envisions a central hub complete with visitor information about the city.

It would be more like the way visitors arrive in cities like Paris or London.

On Tuesday, the Ward 1 councillor asked city administration to start working on a preliminary report about what that could look like.

City would provide the land

"Step one is to start a planning discussion around what type of opportunities exist in the city of Edmonton to set up an intermodal hub," he said.

The city would most likely be involved in providing the land for the hub, he said.

"Is there available land that could house something like this at first without requiring us to go purchase new land? I imagine that's the case. I imagine there's a lot of opportunities."

Knack sees the hub located close to either an existing LRT station or one of the new stations being planned.

Transportation companies would lease out space to access the hub, he said.

Getting support from those companies would be essential or the city could end up in another situation like the Greyhound station, he said.

"I believe there's benefit to everyone involved," Knack said. "I think these companies would want to be part of it."

Mayor Don Iveson supports the idea and said the city would be open to partnering with a private company to make it happen.

"Anywhere where we have either light rail or a very significant meeting point for the bus network would make sense," he said. " So that actually gives you dozens and dozens of options around the city."

Northlands a possibility

One such possibility is Edmonton Northlands.

"I suppose Northlands would meet a number of the criteria and it is an activity centre and a destination today," Iveson said. "It's quite a large site. There's potentially different places you could look at it. It's well served by transit."

Both Knack and Iveson want to see the province involved in helping the hub become a reality.

City staff have been asked to come up with a preliminary report on the idea by early May.

"I imagine at that point in time ideally we would do a deeper dive into really trying to find out what locations would be best and how a hub might look." Knack said.

