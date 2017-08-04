New rules allowing Alberta liquor to be sold at farmers' markets isn't going down well with everybody.

That's because artisan and farmers' markets are sanctioned to sell Alberta-made craft beer and spirits, but public markets are not.

"It's not a level playing field," Brian Dahl, owner and manager of the public South Common Farmers Market, told CBC News Thursday evening. "It's another salting in the wound already."

The policy, announced by Finance Minister Joe Ceci Thursday, applies to more than 125 farmers' markets and artisan markets approved by Alberta Agriculture and Forestry.

"This new rule will exclude us again and give advantage to Alberta-certified farmers markets for the customers' attention," Dahl said.

Made in Alberta could make the difference

Public markets have to abide by what Dahl considers stiffer regulations than the artisan and farmers' markets when it comes to food preparation.

While vendors at farmers markets can sell goods made in their own kitchens at home, the public markets have to use commercial kitchens to prepare food, adding to the expense.

He thinks the same standard should apply to both kinds of markets, including the required health inspections.

"They're very good at what they do," Dahl said, referring to the health inspectors who, he added, make vendors cleaner, safer and more efficient.

South Common Farmers Market manager says public markets should be able to sell beer and spirits. (Brian Dahl)

Christie Anderson, manager of the Southwest Edmonton Farmers' Market, said she would entertain the idea of having beer vendors set up at the market.

She said she supports public markets and said it wasn't clear why public markets wouldn't be included in the new policy.

"I'd be interested to know their reasons for it," Anderson said of the government's decision.

She added that 80 per cent of the products sold at farmers' markets must be made in Alberta, and public markets don't have to follow the same criteria.

Small brewers go to bat

The Alberta Small Brewers Association lobbied the government to allow liquor to be sold at farmers' and artisans' markets.

Terry Rock, the group's executive director, said he welcomes the opportunity for brewers to be next to farmers and vendors to sell their products.

"What we're most interested in is having one-on-one conversations with people about where their beer comes from," Rock said.

He said a lot of people don't know Alberta has some of the best barley in the world

"Any time we get to talk to someone about our product, it's a win," he said.

The Alberta finance ministry didn't respond to requests for comment on the exclusion of the public markets in the new rules Thursday.

Dahl maintained the move is biased and unfair.

"They're spending our tax dollars — my tax dollars — to promote Alberta farmers' markets."

For eight years, farmers' markets have been sanctioned to sell wine and mead made on Alberta farms.