Jayme Pasieka suffers from a serious mental illness, most likely schizophrenia, says a forensic psychiatrist.

But whether that illness impeded Pasieka's ability to form the intent to kill two people and injure four others at a Loblaws warehouse was the issue discussed in Court of Queen's Bench on Tuesday morning.

Forensic psychiatrist Roger Brown was called as a court witness after the Crown closed its case. Brown has assessed Pasieka, 32, several times since he was arrested in February 2014 following a stabbing rampage at the warehouse.

Brown said that Pasieka suffers from a "major mental illness," and that many of the symptoms are consistent with schizophrenia. At various times, Pasieka has reported hearing voices. Many of his behaviours are "unusual," including being socially isolated and wearing his hair in a bizarre, criss-crossed pattern at the top of his head.



Brown referred to a police report in which neighbours said that before the stabbings at Loblaws, they heard Pasieka inside his apartment yelling words such as "kill" or "die," and having an "evil laugh." The sounds were so disconcerting that the neighbours complained to the building manager.

Despite Pakieka's mental illness, Brown said he found the accused fit to stand trial, meaning that he met the legal standard to understand the court process. Psychiatrists carry out this assessment to determine if an accused understands court proceedings, can testify, and can communicate with a lawyer.

Brown said he could never determine a clear motive for why Pasieka went to work on February 28, 2014, and attacked colleagues in a series of stabbings. He didn't appear to target any particular person.

At one point, Pasieka said he wanted to draw attention to himself so he could get "help." But Brown said the accused never presented a definitive reason for the violent assaults.

When questioned more about what impact Pasieka's mental illness would have had on his ability to plan the murders, Brown said:"I don't have any reason to believe he wouldn't have been able to plan that if he'd been inclined to," he said.

Later he added: "I would expect Mr. Pasieka would have retained knowledge that inflicting severe injury on someone would lead to death."

But the psychiatrist conceded that the mental illness could help explain Pasieka's actions.

While Pasieka has spent time at the Edmonton Remand Centre since his arrest in 2014, he has been living at the Alberta Hospital for on-going mental health treatment since last year.

Crown prosecutor Kimberly Goddard is expected to question Brown on Tuesday afternoon.