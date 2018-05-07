Province tops up grant helping Alberta students dealing with mental health issues

The Alberta government is spending more to boost counselling for students in the province.

Alberta Health Services is increasing a grant that supports counselling staff and school-based mental health programs by $5 million, a 50-per-cent hike.

The grant is aimed at children and youth struggling with conditions ranging from anxiety and depression to problems with self-esteem and relationships.

"Making sure kids receive these supports is key to setting them up for future success," Sarah Hoffman, minister of health, said at a news conference at Jasper Place High School in Edmonton.

Jasper Place High School graduate Claire Allen described how one program supported by the grant helped her deal with her anxiety after her mother died.

"In a situation where my anxiety became too much to handle myself, my success coach was one text or one call away," she told reporters.